March 1 Tesla

* Tesla-Have agreement to spend or incur about $5 billion in combined capital, other costs in New York state during 10-years after full production at Gigafactory 2

* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 is currently expected to attain full production capacity by 2020

* Tesla - Determined that it was reasonably possible that adverse changes in exchange rates of 10% for all currencies could be experienced in near term

* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 full production capacity anticipated to be sufficient for production of about 500,000 vehicles annually as well as for co's energy storage products

* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 will allow co to achieve significant reduction in cost of battery packs once co is in volume production with Model 3

* Tesla - As of December 31, 2016, co had 17,782 full-time employees

* Tesla - Co had earlier reported 13,058 full-time employees as of December 31, 2015