* Tesla-Have agreement to spend or incur about $5 billion in
combined capital, other costs in New York state during 10-years
after full production at Gigafactory 2
* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 is currently expected to attain full
production capacity by 2020
* Tesla - Determined that it was reasonably possible that
adverse changes in exchange rates of 10% for all currencies
could be experienced in near term
* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 full production capacity anticipated
to be sufficient for production of about 500,000 vehicles
annually as well as for co's energy storage products
* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 will allow co to achieve significant
reduction in cost of battery packs once co is in volume
production with Model 3
* Tesla - As of December 31, 2016, co had 17,782 full-time
employees
* Tesla - Co had earlier reported 13,058 full-time employees
as of December 31, 2015 - SEC filing
