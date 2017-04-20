Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 20 Tesla Inc
* says recently discovered potential manufacturing issue with electric parking brakes installed on certain Model S and Model X vehicles
* while less than 5% of vehicles being recalled may be affected by the issue, recalling 53,000 vehicles total "out of an abundance of caution"
* says "able to begin replacing parts immediately and will have sufficient parts for all affected vehicles by october 2017"
* electric parking brakes installed on Model S, Model X vehicles built between Feb and Oct 2016 could have been manufactured improperly by third-party supplier
* there have been no reports of parking brake system failing to hold parked vehicle or stop a vehicle in emergency as a result of this condition Source text (bit.ly/2ovjTzb) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.