April 20 (Reuters) -

* Tesla voluntarily recalls around 53k 2016 model S and model X vehicles- TechCrunch

* Tesla will be filing the recall with NHTSA, and expects to have all parts needed to make the swap by October of this year-TechCrunch

* Tesla is recalling the vehicles for a potential manufacturing issue with the parking brake - TechCrunch

Source text: tcrn.ch/2pjyIK4

Further company coverage: