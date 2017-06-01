June 1 Tesoro Corp:
* Tesoro - committed to achieving initially announced
expected eps accretion of 10 pct to 13 pct in 2018 from deal,
first full year of operations of combined co
* Tesoro Corp - is "confident" in delivering an expected
$350 to $425 million in annual synergies with this run rate
expected to be achieved by June 2019
* Tesoro Corp - in 2017, to delivering an estimated $475
million to $575 million of annual improvements in operating
income
* Tesoro- for 2017, now expects total capital expenditures
of approximately $1.35 billion, consisting of approximately $1.0
billion at Tesoro
