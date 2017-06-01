June 1 Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro Corporation and Tesoro Logistics LP announce new names

* Co, Tesoro Logistics will change their names to Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics LP, respectively, on Aug. 1, 2017

* Tesoro Corp - on Aug. 1, Andeavor common shares to begin trading on NYSE under ticker symbol ANDV

* Tesoro Corp - on Aug. 1 Andeavor Logistics LP common units will begin trading on NYSE under ticker symbol ANDX

* Tesoro- Does not intend to make Andeavor name part of its retail portfolio, which will include about 3,000 locations after western refining acquisition

* Tesoro Corp - after Aug. 1 Andeavor will continue to license Tesoro brand to retail stations that currently utilize it