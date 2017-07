July 21 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP:

* Tesoro Corp -on July 20 co's representatives delivered proposal to chairman conflicts committee of board of general partner of Western Refining Logistics LP ‍​

* Tesoro Corp -proposal to buy all common units of WNRL for common units of Tesoro, at exchange ratio of 0.4906 common units of tesoro for each WNRL unit‍​ Source text for Eikon:(bit.ly/2tMK7zT) Further company coverage: