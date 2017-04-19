BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Tesoro Logistics Lp-
* Reg-Tesoro Logistics Lp announces 24th consecutive quarterly distribution increase
* Tesoro Logistics Lp says declaration of its quarterly cash distribution for q1 2017 of $0.94 per limited partnership unit
* Tesoro Logistics Lp says new distribution represents a 3.3% increase over quarterly distribution of $0.91 per unit
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.