BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Tesoro Logistics Lp:
* Tesoro Logistics Lp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Tesoro corp sees Q2 NGL sales 7.1 - 7.6 mbpd
* Qtrly total revenues $420 million versus $300 million
* Says continues to expect total 2017 net capital expenditures of $295 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing