BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Tesoro Corp:
* Tesoro Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tesoro Corp - qtrly revenues $ 6,638 million versus $5,101 million
* Tesoro- total refinery throughput for quarter,825 thousand barrels per day, 92% utilization, versus to 782 thousand barrels per day, 89% utilization for 2016
* Tesoro Corp sees total capital expenditures for 2017 of approximately $1.1 billion
* Tesoro Corp -expected turnaround expenditures for full year 2017 continue to be $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing