July 18, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Tessco Technologies ‍enters first amendment to credit agreement dated June 24, 2016​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Tessco Technologies Inc

* Tessco Technologies - ‍entered into a first amendment to credit agreement to amend select terms of credit agreement dated June 24, 2016​

* Tessco Technologies Inc - ‍additional sum is equal to lesser of $10 million, and amount by which borrowing base exceeds $35 million​

* Tessco Technologies - as per first amendment, term "availability" as used in credit agreement was amended for period of time ending no later than Oct 31

* Tessco Technologies - "availability" term amended to allow for inclusion of additional sum when calculating "availability" for certain limited purposes Source text: (bit.ly/2tDvuP6) Further company coverage:

