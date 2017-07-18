BRIEF-Tessco Technologies ‍enters first amendment to credit agreement dated June 24, 2016​

July 18 (Reuters) - Tessco Technologies Inc

* Tessco Technologies - ‍entered into a first amendment to credit agreement to amend select terms of credit agreement dated June 24, 2016​

* Tessco Technologies Inc - ‍additional sum is equal to lesser of $10 million, and amount by which borrowing base exceeds $35 million​

* Tessco Technologies - as per first amendment, term "availability" as used in credit agreement was amended for period of time ending no later than Oct 31

* Tessco Technologies - "availability" term amended to allow for inclusion of additional sum when calculating "availability" for certain limited purposes