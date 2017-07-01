June 30 Tessera Technologies Inc
* Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination
in Broadcom ITC investigation
* Parties and their counsel have not yet received full ID
* Any remedies would not issue until completion of
investigation, which at this time is scheduled for october 30,
2017
* Administrative law judge of U.S. ITC issued notice of ID
in certain semiconductor devices, semiconductor device packages,
products containing same
* According to notice, ALJ Lord found violation of section
337 of Tariff Act due to infringement of U.S. Patent by
Broadcom, ITS named customers
* Judge found no violation with respect to U.S. Patent no.
6,856,007
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: