BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Tessera-
* Tessera Holding Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $70.1 million versus $61.8 million
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 total revenue is expected to be between $60 million and $63 million
* Tessera Holding Corp - "expect to deliver strong earnings and operating cash flow in 2017"
* Tessera Holding Corp sees FY total revenue between $370 million to $445 million
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 gaap loss per share is expected to be between ($0.53) and ($0.48) per share
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 non-gaap loss per share is expected to be between $0.15 and $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V