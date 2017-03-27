March 27 Test Rite International Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.03 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$ 0.05 per share

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 525.2 million in total

