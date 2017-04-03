April 3 Tetra Bio-pharma Inc:
* Tetra Bio-pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a
definitive agreement for the development and commercialization
of a Dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-pharma Inc - definitive agreement follows
binding term sheet between two companies that was announced on
February 9, 2017
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc - pursuant to definitive agreement,
Tetra has exclusive rights to sell product in North America
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc - Tetra will have a right of first
negotiation for territories outside of United States and Canada
