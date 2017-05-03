May 3 Tetra Tech Inc
* Tetra Tech reports second quarter 2017 results
* Tetra Tech Inc says quarterly dividend increased 11%
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55
* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $664 million
* Tetra Tech Inc says board of directors declared an 11%
increase in quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.10 per share
payable on June 2, 2017
* Tetra Tech Inc quarter-end backlog of $2.5 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Sees Q3 revenue $510 million to $540 million
* Q2 revenue view $486.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetra Tech Inc says anticipates expending $100 million in
share repurchases in fiscal year 2017, of which $20 million was
completed in first six months
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tetra Tech Inc - Expects FY ongoing diluted EPS to range
from $2.10 to $2.25
* Tetra Tech Inc sees FY revenue to range from $2.05 billion
to $2.10 billion
