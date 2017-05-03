May 3 Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra Tech reports second quarter 2017 results

* Tetra Tech Inc says quarterly dividend increased 11%

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55

* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $664 million

* Tetra Tech Inc says board of directors declared an 11% increase in quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.10 per share payable on June 2, 2017

* Tetra Tech Inc quarter-end backlog of $2.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Sees Q3 revenue $510 million to $540 million

* Q2 revenue view $486.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra Tech Inc says anticipates expending $100 million in share repurchases in fiscal year 2017, of which $20 million was completed in first six months

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra Tech Inc - Expects FY ongoing diluted EPS to range from $2.10 to $2.25

* Tetra Tech Inc sees FY revenue to range from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: