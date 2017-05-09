BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Tetra Technologies Inc:
* Tetra Technologies Inc - units entered into fifth amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated August 4, 2014
* Tetra Technologies - in connection with amendment, board of directors of general partner adopted resolutions limiting partnership's cash distributions
* Tetra Technologies - under resolution adopted cash distributions payable on common units to no more than $0.1875 per common unit for quarterly period ending june 30
* Tetra Technologies Inc - amendment also included additional revisions that provide flexibility to partnership for issuance of preferred securities Source text: (bit.ly/2pZCFmR) Further company coverage:
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program