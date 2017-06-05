June 5 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals announces positive phase 1
single-ascending dose data for antibiotic pipeline candidates
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says in this study, TP-6076
was well tolerated and there were no serious or severe adverse
events
* Tetraphase Pharma -in study there were no clinically
significant safety findings in any laboratory assessments, vital
signs, ECGs or physical examinations
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says TP-271 was well
tolerated at single doses that resulted in high plasma exposures
