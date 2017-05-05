UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Study shows secondary endpoint which measured change in brain volume compared to baseline was positive
* In study, secondary endpoints measuring time to confirmed disability progression at 6, 9 months did not reach significance
* "While we have no current plans to further pursue Laquinimod in RRMS, we are continuing to study it in two other trials"
* Teva continues to evaluate potential of Laquinimod in Primary Progressive MS and Huntington Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.