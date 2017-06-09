US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as oil hovers near multi-month lows
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
June 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva announces exclusive launch of Generic Pataday® in the United States
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says launch of generic pataday 0.2% in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
* Says it has not had contact with Tesla, nor has it signed agreement on building factory in China, dismissing media reports
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston