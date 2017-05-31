May 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces positive results for Phase III study of fremanezumab for the prevention of chronic migraine

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - ‍chronic migraine study met all primary and secondary endpoints in both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens​

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries - plans to submit biologics license application to U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) for fremanezumab later this year

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Teva's Phase III halo study in Episodic Migraine (EM) will report topline results in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: