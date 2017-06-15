PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc - The lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles was distributed under Actavis Pharma Inc label
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says the recall is being carried out due to failing test results for dissolution
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says it cannot at this time exclude potential for additional tablets to be below specification
* Teva - Based on Teva's investigation, likelihood of consuming two or more consecutive doses with affected product is low
* Teva - In addition, no post marketing adverse events have been received to date for lack of effectiveness for this recalled lot
* Teva says it has issued an urgent drug recall letter to its direct accounts and has made arrangements for impacted product to be returned to inmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.