May 30 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc:

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc announces retirement of CFO/COO and promotion of financial executive

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - Peter Bartholow, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of parent company, will retire at end of 2017

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - ‍julie Anderson, who is currently bank's chief financial officer, will be promoted to parent company cfo effective July 1, 2017​

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - ‍Bartholow will remain COO and a member of board of directors until his retirement​