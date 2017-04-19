BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc-
* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc announces operating results for q1 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - net interest income was $163.4 million for q1 of 2017, compared to $171.2 million for q4 of 2016
* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - net interest margin for q1 of 2017 was 3.29 percent, an 18 basis point increase from q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg