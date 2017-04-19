April 19 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc-

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc announces operating results for q1 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - net interest income was $163.4 million for q1 of 2017, compared to $171.2 million for q4 of 2016

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - net interest margin for q1 of 2017 was 3.29 percent, an 18 basis point increase from q4 of 2016