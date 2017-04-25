UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Texas Instruments Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 revenue $3.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.89 to $1.01 including items
* Sees q2 revenue $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.