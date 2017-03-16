March 16 Texhong Textile Group Ltd:

* Company entered into acquisition agreement with vendor

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition was about US$53.65 million

* Parties are company as purchaser and Nien Hsing Textile Co as vendor

* Expected that capital expenditure on target group companies will amount to about US$25 million for year ending 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: