UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Texhong Textile Group Ltd
* Texhong industrial park and texhong galaxy entered into texhong galaxy agreements
* texhong industrial park and texhong dyeing also entered into texhong dyeing agreements
* texhong industrial park shall provide and supply utilities and wastewater treatment service to texhong dyeing
* Deal for total consideration (on an annual basis) is expected to be more than hk$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources