BRIEF-Akebia prices public offering of 4 mln shares at $14.50/share
* Akebia announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 28 Textron Inc:
* Textron announces Lisa Atherton as president & CEO of Textron Systems
* Lisa Atherton succeeds Ellen Lord
* Lisa Atherton most recently served as executive vice president of military business at Bell Helicopter
* Ellen Lord will be nominated by president Donald J. Trump as under secretary of defense
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds company confirmation on pricing in second paragraph)