a day ago
BRIEF-Textron continues to make progress with Arctic Cat integration - conf call
July 19, 2017 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Textron continues to make progress with Arctic Cat integration - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc:

* Continue to make progress with the integration of Arctic Cat - CEO on conf call

* Continue to see improving pricing in market with higher overall pricing on new retail jet models year-to-date - CEO on conf call

* On the business jet side, it's still very North American centric market - conf call

* Helicopter market continues to be stronger in China - conf call

* On King Air demand, "international markets are still kind of tough" - conf call Further company coverage:

