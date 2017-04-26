Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
April 26 Textron Inc:
* Upon completion, total headcount reduction under restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 expected to be about 2,000 positions - SEC filing
* In connection with acquisition of Arctic Cat, initiated a restructuring plan in first quarter of 2017
* As a result of Q1 restructuring plan, recorded $19 million of severance costs in Q1 2017, expect to incur additional $8 million restructuring costs
* Estimate that company will incur total special charges of approximately $30 million related to Arctic Cat deal Source text - (bit.ly/2oN0BGv) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.