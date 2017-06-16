UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Texwinca Holdings Ltd :
* For this fiscal year ended 31 March 2017, group's total revenue decreased by 15.9% to HK$7,858 million
* Recommended a final dividend of HK32.0 cents per ordinary share
* FY profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of co HK$478.5 million versus HK$1.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources