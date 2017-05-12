BRIEF-Plantronics says taken several cost-saving actions during qtr
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
May 12 Television Francaise 1 SA:
* CHOOSES TRANSFER FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS ADVERTISING SPACE IN BELGIUM
* AGREEMENT WITH THE ADVERTISING AGENCY TRANSFER TO MARKET ITS ADVERTISING SPACE TO START IN SEPT. 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2r0MxgS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Updates with UAE minister)