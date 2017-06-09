BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 TF1:
* TF1, PROSIEBENSAT.1 , AND MEDIASET ITALY AND SPAIN FOUND EUROPEAN BROADCASTER EXCHANGE (EBX)
* EUROPEAN MEDIA CORPORATIONS AGREE ON JOINT VENTURE
* TF1, PROSIEBENSAT.1, AND MEDIASET ESTABLISH IN EQUAL SHARES EBX TO ADDRESS DEMAND FOR BRAND-SAFE ENVIRONMENTS AND HIGH-QUALITY PANEUROPEAN VIDEO CAMPAIGNS AT SCALE Source text: bit.ly/2rcy39E Further company coverage:,,, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment