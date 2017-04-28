April 28 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics announces preliminary results from ongoing
Phase 2 study of TG-1101 (ublituximab) in patients with multiple
sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 69th annual
meeting
* TG Therapeutics Inc - tg-1101 was well tolerated with no
grade 3/4 adverse events reported, with median time on study of
5 months
* TG Therapeutics Inc - believe this Phase 2 trial sets
stage for our Phase 3 program that we expect to commence in
coming months
* TG Therapeutics Inc - MS patients treated with TG-1101
exhibited median B-cell depletion of 99 pct at week 4
