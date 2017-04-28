April 28 TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics announces preliminary results from ongoing Phase 2 study of TG-1101 (ublituximab) in patients with multiple sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 69th annual meeting

* TG Therapeutics Inc - tg-1101 was well tolerated with no grade 3/4 adverse events reported, with median time on study of 5 months

* TG Therapeutics Inc - believe this Phase 2 trial sets stage for our Phase 3 program that we expect to commence in coming months

* TG Therapeutics Inc - MS patients treated with TG-1101 exhibited median B-cell depletion of 99 pct at week 4