* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
March 10 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics Inc announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and business update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.48
* TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, investment securities, and interest receivable were $45.0 million as of December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, as of Dec 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund planned operations for approximately next 24 months
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: