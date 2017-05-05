May 5 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics Inc provides business update and reports
first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly license revenue $38.1 million versus $38.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.52
* TG Therapeutics - cash, cash equivalents, investment
securities, and interest receivable will be sufficient to fund
planned operations through 2018
