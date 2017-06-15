June 15 TG Therapeutics Inc

* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia

* Announces follow-up data from triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202, and bendamustine in patients with dlbcl and fl

* 100% orr, including 50% cr rate in patients with relapsed diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (dlbcl)