May 23 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from
pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the
UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial
* TG Therapeutics Inc - found no safety concerns and
recommended continuation of enrollment without modification in
trial
* Says study will now continue enrollment in a 1:1 ratio to
only two combination arms
* Says given current rate of enrollment, we are now
targeting complete enrollment by year end
* Says expect to report pivotal overall response rate (orr)
data in Q3 of 2018
* Says DSMB recommended company cease enrollment into single
agent arms
