BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
May 26 Petroleum Geo-Services and TGS :
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
* Long Range 3D will comprise approximately 9,100 square kilometers of 3D data in the Eastern Newfoundland region
* Following completion of these surveys the jointly-owned library will have more than 175,000 line kilometers of 2D GeoStreamer data and 28,500 square kilometers of 3D GeoStreamer data
* This project is supported by industry funding.
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination
* Divisar Capital Management LLC reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Stage Stores Inc as of February 7, 2017