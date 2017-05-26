May 26 Petroleum Geo-Services and TGS :

* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017

* Long Range 3D will comprise approximately 9,100 square kilometers of 3D data in the Eastern Newfoundland region

* Following completion of these surveys the jointly-owned library will have more than 175,000 line kilometers of 2D GeoStreamer data and 28,500 square kilometers of 3D GeoStreamer data

* This project is supported by industry funding.