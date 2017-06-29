BRIEF-India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 pct per annum
June 30 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd: * Sets overnight MCLR at 9.50 percent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3786xT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Total revenue for group was hk$1,868.3 million, compared with hk$2,201.5 million for year ended 31 march 2016