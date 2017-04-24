BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings appoints Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
April 24 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 28.8 percent y/y at 1.7 billion yuan ($246.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oBSU5S
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV