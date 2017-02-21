BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Thailand's Ananda Development Pcl
* Says expects revenue of 25 billion baht ($713.67 million)
* Says plans to issue bonds worth about 4 billion baht in May to refinance maturing ones Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.0300 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.