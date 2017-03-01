March 1 Thailand's Central Group, the country's largest retailer, said in a statement:

* Targets sales and revenue at 382.2 billion baht ($10.93 billion) this year

* Plans investment budget of 45.5 billion baht this year

* To launch four new hotels in Thailand and abroad this year Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.97 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)