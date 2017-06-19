June 19 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, says:

* Targets sales growth of 8-10 percent this year

* Expects overseas business sales to increase to 70 percent of total sales over next five yrs from 64 percent currently

* Growth mainly comes from overseas operations with a high opportunity for expansion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)