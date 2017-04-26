UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl
* Says it expects a record net profit this year
* Says company expects 2017 gross profit margin of 27 percent compared with last year's 26 percent
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources