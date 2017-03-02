March 2 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl , Thailand's largest oil and gas explorer, told a briefing.

* Says interested in bidding for petroleum fields in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar

* Considering buying a stake in Arthit gas field from Chevron

* Targets a unit cost of $30-$31 per barrel of oil equivalent this year, close to last year's level Further company coverage: (Writing by Orathai Sriring)