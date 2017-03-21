UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Robinson Department Store Pcl
* Says plans to invest 4.1 billion baht ($118.33 million) this year
* Says plans to launch 3 stores a year over the next 4 years
* Says aims for sales growth of 5-6 percent this year Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.65 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan,; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources