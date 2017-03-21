March 21 Robinson Department Store Pcl

* Says plans to invest 4.1 billion baht ($118.33 million) this year

* Says plans to launch 3 stores a year over the next 4 years

* Says aims for sales growth of 5-6 percent this year Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.65 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan,; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)