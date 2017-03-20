UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Saha Pathanapibul Pcl, part of Saha Group, Thailand's largest consumer products conglomerate, said in a statement:
* Aims for 2017 sales of 33 billion baht ($951.83 million) Further company coverage:
($1 = 34.67 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources