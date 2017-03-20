BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 WHA Utilities and Power Pcl, a unit of WHA Corp, Thailand's biggest warehouse developer, says:
* Set IPO price at 25.25-26.25 baht ($0.73-$0.76) per share
* IPO to raise up to 6.02 billion baht ($173.64 million)
* Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.6700 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement