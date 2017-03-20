March 20 WHA Utilities and Power Pcl, a unit of WHA Corp, Thailand's biggest warehouse developer, says:

* Set IPO price at 25.25-26.25 baht ($0.73-$0.76) per share

* IPO to raise up to 6.02 billion baht ($173.64 million)

* Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.6700 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)