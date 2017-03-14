UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Bon-ton Stores Inc
* The bon-ton stores, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 sales fell 5.5 percent to $877.3 million
* Bon-Ton stores inc - qtrly comparable store sales decreased 4.7% as compared with prior year period.
* Bon-Ton stores inc says comparable store sales in q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 4.7%
* Bon-Ton stores inc- for fiscal 2017, company expects loss per diluted share to be in a range of $2.08 to $2.59
* Bon-Ton stores inc sees for fiscal 2017 capital expenditures not to exceed $30 million, net of external contributions
* Bon-Ton stores inc- company expects to decrease debt by approximately $20 million to $30 million by end of fiscal 2017
* Bon-Ton stores inc - full-year guidance comparable sales decrease ranging from 2.0% to 3.0%, which excludes sales from 53(rd) week
* Bon-Ton stores inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $2.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources