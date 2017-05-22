BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 22 Coca-Cola Co:
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
* Coca-Cola Co - offer and solicitation is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. New york city time, on June 20, 2017
* Coca-Cola Co - offer and solicitation consists of an offer to purchase any and all of 11 series of outstanding notes of CCR
* Coca-Cola Co - approximately $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of ccr notes are currently outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.